Inside Cartier's Star-Studded San Francisco Party

Jake Gyllenhaal, Sienna Miller and Lily Collins feted the jeweler’s newest timepiece at Pier 48 on the bay.

What does one wear to a party when the invite calls for “bold and fearless” attire? Everything from feathers to sequins to baseball caps (hey, Liev Schreiber) — and all with a heavy shot of Cartier bling. On April 5, Cartier hosted a fashion-fierce evening for an eclectic, artsy crowd at San Francisco’s Pier 48 to celebrate the launch of the brand’s new Santos de Cartier watch.

VIPs including Jake Gyllenhaal — Cartier's first celebrity ambassador and the face of the Santos de Cartier — Sofia Coppola, Idris Elba, Sienna Miller (in Proenza Schouler), Jeremy Renner, Aaron Paul, Freida Pinto, Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa, Sofia Boutella (in Prada) and Schreiber mingled while sipping cocktails as waiters passed playful bites including mango tacos, sliders and fries.

Lily Collins stood out in an embroidered mini dress with furry pink cuffs and a matching turban headband, courtesy of Ralph & Russo, along with model Winnie Harlow in an emerald Dundas lace gown.

The evening’s host Mercedes Abramo, president & CEO Cartier North America, treated guests to a special late-night musical performance by Phoenix. A trippy-lit hallway, electronic pop (courtesy of British indie band Hot Chip) and flashing strobes lent a club-like vibe to the waterfront industrial space. The cold and rainy night couldn’t dampen the spirits of Miller, who swayed and danced along to the music.

The new Santos de Cartier is a reinterpretation of the brand’s iconic timepiece created by Louis Cartier and Alberto Santos Dumont (in 1904).

Additionally, Cartier hosted three days of “social labs” in San Francisco for conversations with visionaries, creatives and innovators including David Lachapelle, Neville Wakefield, Larry Jackson, Yves Behar, Laird Hamilton, Elba and Pinto.