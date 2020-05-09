Jake Gyllenhaal Sings "A Love Song for Quarantine" in Viral Monologue Series

The song, which includes rhyming lyrics related to home isolation, was posted Friday by the actor.

As part of its viral monologue series, The 24 Hour Plays released a bonus track on Friday featuring Jake Gyllenhaal.

In the clip, the actor sings a musical piece written especially for him by Tony-winning Fun Home composer Jeanine Tesori and Rabbit Hole playwright David Lindsay-Abaire.

Titled "Across the Way," the tune dropped on Instagram and was described in the caption as "a love song in the age of quarantine." In the accompanying musical video clip, Gyllenhaal sits facing the camera in an orange t-shirt.

The song includes lyrics such as "Day 32, I washed my hands, you made a cornish hen. Day 36 you sewed a mask, I washed my hands again."

The four and a half minute piece was written and recorded in a 24-hour period, per the time-constrained requirements of the long-running series. The artistic endeavor was launched in March as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, and involves a host of participating actors such as David Cross, Patrick Wilson, Sienna Miller, Hugh Dancy, Rita Wilson and Rachel Dratch.

View the clip below and more information about the viral monologue series here.