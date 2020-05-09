MUSIC Jake Gyllenhaal Sings "A Love Song for Quarantine" in Viral Monologue Series 3:15 PM PDT 5/9/2020 by Trilby Beresford FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Kevin Winter/Getty Images Jake Gyllenhaal The song, which includes rhyming lyrics related to home isolation, was posted Friday by the actor. As part of its viral monologue series, The 24 Hour Plays released a bonus track on Friday featuring Jake Gyllenhaal. In the clip, the actor sings a musical piece written especially for him by Tony-winning Fun Home composer Jeanine Tesori and Rabbit Hole playwright David Lindsay-Abaire. Titled "Across the Way," the tune dropped on Instagram and was described in the caption as "a love song in the age of quarantine." In the accompanying musical video clip, Gyllenhaal sits facing the camera in an orange t-shirt. The song includes lyrics such as "Day 32, I washed my hands, you made a cornish hen. Day 36 you sewed a mask, I washed my hands again." The four and a half minute piece was written and recorded in a 24-hour period, per the time-constrained requirements of the long-running series. The artistic endeavor was launched in March as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, and involves a host of participating actors such as David Cross, Patrick Wilson, Sienna Miller, Hugh Dancy, Rita Wilson and Rachel Dratch. View the clip below and more information about the viral monologue series here. View this post on Instagram A love song in the age of quarantine, this is ‘ACROSS THE WAY’ from the brilliant minds of @jeaninetesori and @lindsayabaire. Written and recorded in 24 hours for the @24hourplays, it was an honor to collaborate with these two from across the way! If you can, please donate to @24hourplays Special thanks to: @middle_pedal @mcyellowsound A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on May 8, 2020 at 1:08pm PDT FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Trilby Beresford Trilby.Beresford@THR.COM trilbyberesford