Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in and Produce 'Welcome to Vienna' From Focus Features

The 'Nightcrawler' star has boarded the adaptation of author Kevin Wignall's upcoming book 'To Die in Vienna.'

Focus Features has picked up film rights to the upcoming novel To Die in Vienna by Kevin Wignall and attached Jake Gyllenhaal to star in its movie adaptation, Welcome to Vienna, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Gyllenhaal will also produce through his production company Nine Stories, alongside Riva Marker. Annie Marter, executive vp production and development for Nine Stories, will executive produce.

Gyllenhaal is set to play Freddie, a civilian surveillance contractor who interrupts a break-in at his apartment while he's spying on a Chinese academic in Vienna. The intruder escapes, but then comes back and tries to kill Freddie, making the American contractor a hunted man. Freddie's only hope for survival is that his pursuer doesn't know the past he’s running away from.

Focus is pitching Welcome to Vienna as a modern take on the surveillance thriller.

Gyllenhaal is also set to appear alongside Rene Russo in an untitled Netflix horror-thriller to be directed by Dan Gilroy, which features a plot about big-money artists and mega-collectors.

Wignall’s novel To Die in Vienna will be published by Thomas & Mercer in June. Wignall is repped by ICM and Gelfman/Schneider, and ICM Partners brokered the rights deal on his behalf.

Gyllenhaal is repped by WME.