Jake Paul's Calabasas Home Searched by FBI

The home of YouTube personality Jake Paul was searched by FBI agents Wednesday morning.

Photos from the scene posted by local media showed authorities on the property. It is unclear what the agents are searching for at Paul's Calabasas home.

"The affidavit in support of the search warrant is sealed and we are, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation," the bureau said in a statement to L.A.'s ABC7, adding that no arrests were planned. It is unclear if Paul is home.

Paul has been in headlines of late for throwing a huge party at his home during the novel coronavirus pandemic without any safety measures in place.

The YouTube personality has been in trouble numerous times through the years for his pranks, which he tapes and posts to his channel. In 2017, Paul's then neighbors banded together in an attempt to declare Paul a public nuisance for his parties.

A request for comment from Paul's reps was not immediately returned.