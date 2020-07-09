Jake Szymanski to Direct Treasure Hunt Comedy for Jeff Robinov's Studio 8

The 'Package' director will base the indie on writer Hudson Morgan's misadventures while hunting with friends for millionaire Forrest Fern's buried gold.

Studio 8 has tapped Tour de Pharmacy director Jake Szymanski to helm a buddy treasure hunt comedy now in development.

The indie project is inspired by writer Hudson Morgan’s misadventures while on a life-changing expedition with a group of friends searching for millionaire Forrest Fenn’s buried treasure of gold and diamonds. Morgan, a former journalist turned comedy-writer, is set to pen the screenplay, while Studio 8's Jeff Robinov, Guy Danella and John Graham will produce.

"Morgan’s personal quest for Forrest Fenn’s treasure is an already bizarre tale fit for the big screen. We’ve always been huge fans of Jake's work, and after hearing of Hud's tales of his treasure hunt misadventures, knew there was something special to be made by this collaboration," Studio 8’s Guy Danella said in a statement.

Szymanski made his feature debut with the Zac Efron comedy Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, but established his comedy credits with numerous Funny or Die and Saturday Night Live shorts. He also directed the tennis mockumentary 7 Days in Hell.

The search by treasure hunters for a chest filled with $10 million in gold buried by Forrest Fenn, an 89-year-old art dealer, author and Vietnam veteran, climaxed last month with an alleged discovery. Morgan and his friends did not find Fenn's buried chest in the Montana wilderness, but their experience apparently yielded shouting matches, natural hazards, close calls with grizzlies and ultimately a new appreciation for life, friendship, and bear spray, according to Studio 8.

Szymanski is repped by UTA and Mosaic. Morgan is repped by 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobsen Teller.