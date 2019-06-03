Jam City Names Former Disney Exec Senior VP Game Operations (Exclusive)

Lisa Anderson will lead the development of a new mobile game based on the upcoming sequel to Disney's 'Frozen.'

Former Disney exec Lisa Anderson has been appointed senior vp game operations at mobile game developer Jam City.

The new position will see Anderson overseeing game operations at Jam City's Los Angeles studio, while focusing on a slate of original IP projects and games based on Disney and Pixar franchises. She will also lead the development of a new mobile game based on the upcoming sequel to Disney's Frozen.

"I am thrilled to be part of one of the most creative teams in the games business," said Anderson. "Jam City’s impressive track record of building globally popular original games, and reimagining mobile entertainment experiences for iconic brands makes them an ideal home for me."

Josh Yguado, co-founder and COO at Jam City, also weighed in on Anderson's appointment. "Lisa is a fantastic addition to the team. Her deep knowledge of Disney and it’s iconic IP combined with a strong track record for developing and growing franchise games makes her a perfect fit to lead the team as we execute on our strategic partnership with Disney."

In her previous role as vp games for Disney's Consumer Products and Interactive division, Anderson played a fundamental part in developing Disney Emoji Blitz into a $100 million franchise.

With Jam City recently having raised $145 million for new acquisitions and growth initiatives, Anderson's appointment comes amid massive growth and international studio expansion. Speaking of the funding venture, CEO and co-founder Chris DeWolfe said in January that it "empowers Jam City to further our position as a global industry consolidator."

Jam City is responsible for such mobile games as Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, Panda Pop and Cookie Jam.