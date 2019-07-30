Jameela Jamil Stars in Campaign for Bumble Dating and Friendship App

The self-love activist joins forces with the women-led social networking and dating app, which has ties to Erin and Sara Foster, Kacey Musgraves, Hayley Kiyoko and Time's Up.

Body positive activist and Good Place actress Jameela Jamil has been tapped by the women-led dating and social networking app Bumble to star in a new campaign.

Bumble's #askingforafriend campaign aims to help curb loneliness on International Friendship Day on Aug. 4. The tech company — which hired Erin and Sara Foster as Bumble's heads of creative — offers Bumble for friends (BFF) for its 65 million users to make friends within the app, as well as romantic relationships.

"This campaign really spoke to me, especially when I saw the numbers of women around the world who felt isolated or without support," Jamil said in a statement on Tuesday. "I've spent much of my adult life fighting for the rights of everyone to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin, which is how I was able to start my own movement called I Weigh to champion inclusivity. I realized that with a supportive group of friends around you, anything is possible."

She added, "It's time that we focus on normalizing how okay it is to seek out new friendships, especially when your current ones do not serve you. Bumble BFF is a really inclusive and easy way to access an ecosystem of incredibly kind and brilliant women, and I'm excited to join the app and embark on this ambassador role.''

Bumble is also working with Kacey Musgraves, Bebe Rexha and Hayley Kiyoko to increase female representation in the music industry by choosing five female artists to perform at festivals including Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Music Midtown, Austin City Limits or Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in summer 2020 (submissions closed June 30). And for Equal Pay Day in 2019, Bumble donated $25,000 to Time's Up.

Tuesday's news comes after Jamil appeared on the cover of British Vogue's September issue, guest edited by Meghan Markle, as part of its theme "Forces of Change." Piers Morgan went after Jamil on Twitter on Monday, saying, "One of Meghan's 'kind & inspiring' female-empowering Vogue 'heroines' is Jameela Jamil — who called Beyonce a 'stripper', said Miley Cyrus was a 'vagina with no platform' & told Rihanna to 'put your m*nge away.'"

Jamil responded, "My PINNED tweet is all of the mistakes I made, owning up to being problematic when I was young. I have nothing to hide. You are old, and still a problematic slut-shaming, fat-shaming, misogynist, irrelevant shit stain, smeared across our country."

Her Instagram @i_weigh has nearly 800,000 followers to encourage self-acceptance and self-love. She is also an AerieREAL role model, touting American Eagle's vision of un-retouched lingerie and swimwear photos.

"I was neurotic about the way that I looked. And a big part of that was because I was told by magazines and by Hollywood that I wasn't worth shit unless I was skinny and perfect and white," Jamil told The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm just trying to save people from being as backwards and twisted as I was when I was young."

Meanwhile, dating app Tinder is connected to Hollywood in a different way — the former head of U.S. expansion Alexa Mateen (sister of Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen) launched accessories brand Lala Lexa, and its geometric lucite clutches have been carried by Natalie Portman, Mindy Kaling, Taylor Schilling and Emma Watson.