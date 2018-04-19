James Comey to Jake Tapper: "Book Tour Is Not About the President"

In a tough interview on 'The Lead' Thursday, the former FBI director maintained that he did not write his recent book to attack the president and also addressed his memos and Hillary Clinton investigation.

James Comey sat down with Jake Tapper on Thursday for a hard-hitting interview centered on the former FBI director's bestseller A Higher Loyalty and its allegations about President Donald Trump, who Comey maintained served only as a "counterpoint" in the book, not its subject.

At the outset of the special edition of The Lead With Jake Tapper, Tapper asked Comey about two breaking news stories CNN was reporting: that the Justice Department had submitted a criminal referral on former deputy FBI director and Comey colleague Andrew McCabe, and reports that the Department of Justice would soon begin sharing Comey's memos of meetings with President Trump with Congress.

Responding to the news of McCabe's criminal referral, Comey said that he could "potentially" be a witness to the prosecution if the reporting on the referral were accurate. When asked if he thought reports that the Department of Justice would begin sharing memos of his Trump meetings with Congress were "right," he said, "I don't know, because I don't know what considerations the Department has taken into account. It's fine by me." He also specified that there were somewhere between five and 10 memos, and that he couldn't detail the nature of the classified memos.

Tapper also brought up reporting that Trump believes he has "weathered," or made it through unscathed, Comey's book tour. When he asked Comey whether he thought that assessment was accurate, the former FBI director replied, "I have no idea. The book tour's not about the president, the book's about...starting a conversation about our values. Trump figures into it."

Tapper pressed Comey on his response, saying that his encounters with Trump figure in a large part of the book. "I think he is a counterpoint [to the subject of ethical leadership], that's why he's in there," Comedy said. "I couldn't write about ethical leadership without ... illustrating someone who I think fails to demonstrate those values." Comey refused to answer Tapper's question of whether Hillary Clinton would have been a better president, and said that he thought Trump was "legitimately elected."

Tapper also took issue with Comey's assertion that he didn't know that Clinton would make a better president, noting that Comey encourages readers of his book to vote. Why ask readers to vote, Tapper asked, if you weren't implying vote against Trump? Comey responded that he hoped that he wasn't enjoining readers to vote "against" but rather vote "for" someone whose values reflect one's own. He said he hoped readers would take his prompt as a suggestion to not "shrug" at irregular behavior from a leader "but realize that's not okay, that's not normal."

When asked if he thought painting the book's portrait of Trump would sully his brand as a nonpartisan leader with integrity and the FBI's brand, Comey told Tapper that he hoped not because he wasn't criticizing Trump for his political views but "on the grounds of values," which he called "more important than partisan politics."

Tapper repeatedly challenged Comey to confront how people might take his assertion in press appearances that it's "possible" the Russians had leverage with Trump, and to substantiate his claims. Comey refused to discuss what he learned in the investigation, which was classified. After multiple back-and-forths, Comey said, "There's a reason I say it's possible. One thing is that the president is constantly bringing up to me to deny it...Second, I've always been struck in my encounters with him that he refuses to criticize Putin even in private...there are things that lead my common sense to believe it's possible."

Tapper asked if the former FBI director thought President Trump was a "bully," given his criticism of bullies in the book. Comey replied that Trump exhibited "bully-like behavior" but that he doesn't hate, or even dislike, the president.

When asked about leaked text messages from FBI agent Peter Strzok, who investigated Clinton's email server and began investigating Russian interference in the U.S. election before the texts were revealed, which were critical of Trump, Comey took responsibility for the leak. "I'm responsible for the senior members of my team. I tried to model a certain way of acting that did not include that kind of behavior...I'm responsible for their actions and their poor judgment."

Comey has sat for many well-publicized interviews in the last week, including with George Stephanopoulos, Stephen Colbert and The View.

Trump has, in turn, fired back multiple times at the former FBI director on Twitter, saying that he and others have "committed many crimes" and insulting Comey.