James Comey Reveals Who He Wants to Play Him in Movie Version of Memoir

Comey talked about options for actors with the co-hosts of 'The View' on Wednesday.

Though A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership was just published, former FBI Director James Comey is already raising speculation about a film adaption of the tell-all memoir — and who would play him.

"My kids vote would be for Kyle Chandler from Friday Night Lights," Comey said in an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The View. The show's co-hosts threw out a number of suggestions, including John Cusack and Vince Vaughn. Whoopi Goldberg even offered herself up, joking, "I feel I could do you justice."

The Hollywood Reporter revealed last month that Comey is considering selling the option to A Higher Loyalty, and his DC-based agents made a trip to Los Angeles to field pitches from agents, production companies and screenwriters.

Chandler, who a number of Internet commentators have long suggested should play Comey in a Hollywood version of his story, has experience portraying an FBI agent, too — he played the dogged investigator trailing Leonardo DiCaprio's character in Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street. Chandler's character, agent Patrick Denham, was even based on the real-life special agent John Brosnan.