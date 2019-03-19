James Corden to Host 2019 Tony Awards

The 'Late Late Show' host previously emceed Broadway's biggest night in 2016.

James Corden is set to host the 2019 Tony Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The Late Late Show host — who won a Tony himself in 2012 for his performance in One Man, Two Guvnors — previously emceed Broadway's annual awards ceremony in 2016.

"I’m thrilled to be returning to host the Tony Awards, the Broadway community is very dear to my heart and I’m beyond proud to be part of this incredibly special night," Corden said in a statement of his upcoming gig.

Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, president of the American Theatre Wing, said in a joint statement: “James is not only a beloved talent, he is also a veteran of the stage and has a true passion for Broadway. We cannot wait to see what he has in store for us this year at the Tony Awards!"

Tony executive producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss called Corden "hilarious" and "insanely talented," adding that the TV personality and theater vet is "brilliantly unpredictable."

According to Jack Sussman, evp of specials, music and live events at CBS, Corden — who has also hosted the Grammy Awards before — is the "ultimate master of ceremonies to lead a night of live event television, celebrating live theater." Sussman elaborated in a statement, "He is an incredibly charming host, brilliant performer and fearless on stage – with James, anything can happen, and probably will!"

When Corden hosted the Tonys in 2016, he memorably opened the show with a touching tribute to those who lost their lives in the mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub, which left 50 people dead the same day of the show's broadcast.

The awards show will be broadcast live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 9 at 8 p.m. ET. Nominations will be announced April 30.