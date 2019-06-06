Tonys: James Corden Teases "Ambitious" Opening Number

"I was listening to the orchestra arrangement for that and it was making me feel like throwing up," the 'Late Late Show' host, who's emceeing the Broadway awards show, said on 'CBS This Morning.' "There is a feeling that we have bitten off slightly more than we can chew."

Tony Awards host James Corden previewed the upcoming awards ceremony when he visited CBS This Morning on Thursday.

"We're opening the show with quite a big, ambitious song," he said. "I was listening to the orchestra arrangement for that and it was making me feel like throwing up."

The host added that while he liked the performance, he was concerned that they wouldn't be able to pull it off live. "There is a feeling that we have bitten off slightly more than we can chew," he said.

Corden, who previously hosted the awards show in 2016, also spoke about why he enjoys hosting the Tonys. "Most awards shows are groups of millionaires giving each other gold statues and that's really it," he said. "Here is a show where all of these incredible casts — people are paying two, three, four hundred dollars a ticket sometimes for some of these shows — and they're gonna perform right there, big moments from their shows all night and you don't have to leave your living room to watch them."

"It's a genuine performance. It's a genuine, actual show as opposed to watching various people get a thing for directing a show you saw last week," said Corden. "I think that the more we live online, the more that we live on our phones, you're searching for a collective live experience. That's what this offers you."

Corden also spoke about the origins of the "Crosswalk the Musical" segment on The Late Late Show. The fan favorite segment has brought casts from musicals including The Greatest Showman and Aladdin to the streets of Los Angeles and New York to perform for cars stuck in traffic.

"I wish I could take the credit for it. It came from a wonderful writer on our show who's been with us since day one. In fact, he started in the office even before myself and Ben Winston had even moved to L.A. His name is Ian Karmel," Corden said of the mastermind behind the segment.

"He just came in with this idea one day. He's like, 'Look, most of your work in America has been in the theater. What if we make a thing where you're trying to bring theater to L.A. cause there is no theater community, but you run out when the light is red and perform a show for 30 seconds and then run off,'" he said.

Corden added that the segment is a "ludicrous" idea and previewed an upcoming performance where he and his crew perform songs from Les Miserables in the streets of Paris.

"You have never seen people angrier," he said of the pedestrians' reactions to the upcoming segment, which CBS This Morning aired footage of. While he said that people in American cities have learned to appreciate the segment, the citizens of Paris are not as familiar with his late night show.