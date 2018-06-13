James Corden Lends His Voice to Melissa McCarthy Comedy 'Super Intelligence'

The late night performer will be heard as an all-powerful A.I. voice.

Late-night host James Corden is lending his voice to Super Intelligence, a new Melissa McCarthy comedy from New Line that is about to begin production.

Ben Falcone, McCarthy’s husband, is directing the movie, written by Steve Mallory, in which McCarthy will play a former corporate executive whose earnest yet unfulfilled life in turned upside when she is selected for observation by the world’s first super-intelligence, a form of artificial life that may be on the verge of taking over the world.

Corden will be heard as an all-powerful A.I. voice that speaks through various outlets during the course of the movie, which is scheduled for release on Christmas Day 2019 via Warners.

In addition to hosting The Late Late Show with James Corden, the performer also recently voiced the title character in Peter Rabbitand appears in the flesh in the current Ocean’s 8. He is repped by CAA and United Agents. The casting was first reported by Variety.