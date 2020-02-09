Oscars: James Corden and Rebel Wilson Present Onstage In Full Cat Costumes

The 'Cats' actors appeared onstage in costume.

Cats has managed to stay relevant throughout this year's awards season — not for its ability to pick up nominations — but because it provides a seemingly endless supply of fodder for jokes, as shown by cast members James Corden and Rebel Wilson at the 2020 Oscars on Sunday.

The two took the Oscars stage to present the award for visual effects — which Cats made the shortlist for — dressed in makeshift cat costumes.

"As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects," Corden and Wilson said together.

The quip was reminiscent of one that Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais made last month, though certainly not as vulgar.

The Tom Hooper-directed flick is based on the stage musical of the same name by Andrew Lloyd Webber, which itself was based on T.S. Eliot's 1939 Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats. The 2019 adaptation starred an ensemble cast, including Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo.

Cats not only bombed at the box office, but was also the ridicule of social media for, among other things, its questionable CGI. The film currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 20 percent among critics and 53 percent for audience members.

The 92nd Academy Awards, going hostless for the second year in a row, are airing live on ABC from from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.