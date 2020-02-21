James Corden Reveals if He Regrets Making 'Cats'

The 'Late Late Show' host also challenged Justin Bieber to rank his wife's friends during a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

James Corden revealed if he regrets appearing in Cats during a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with Justin Bieber on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show.

During the game the players were forced to answer a tough question or eat an unappetizing food item.

Bieber asked Corden to rate how much he regretted starring in Cats on a scale of 1 to 10. The host avoided eating cod sperm and explained his feelings about the controversial film. "So 1 is the least and 10 is the most," he clarified.

"I had the loveliest time making that film. It took me six days and I loved every single second of it," he said. "You've got to decide things on your own personal experience, and I had a really great time, so I don't regret doing it at all because I decided to do it in the same way that I decided to do many things. Some have worked and some haven't."

"So I'm gonna put it at a solid 5, 4.5," the host answered.

One question Corden wouldn't answer was if he thought Bieber or Harry Styles was more talented. "Cheers brother," said the host before taking a sip of bird saliva.

The host next challenged Bieber to answer which country has the worst fans or to drink a shrimp and chili pepper smoothie. The singer silently took a sip of the spicy drink and asked the host to give him a minute as he recovered from the smoothie's aftertaste.

Corden also challenged Bieber to rate the friends of his wife, Hailey Baldwin, from his favorite to his least favorite. The singer said that Kendall Jenner was his favorite, followed by Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne.

"I spent the most time with Kendall. She's a good friend of ours," he explained of his ranking. "I haven't spent a lot of time with Gigi, and I haven't spent a lot of time with Cara. I have nothing against those people."

The singer next asked Corden to rank fellow late-night talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers. "Do you mean person or TV show?" Corden asked about how the ranking worked before he opted to take a bite of cow's tongue.

The host spit the food out, though Bieber said he had to swallow the tongue. Corden reluctantly took another bite and opened his mouth to prove his swallowed the food before moving onto the final round.

Corden challenged Bieber to eat a spoonful of ant yogurt and half of a scorpion or to let the host shave off Bieber's mustache. Bieber took a moment to think his options over before he started to eat the food.

"You've got to swallow it, buddy," Corden said as Bieber struggled to eat the ant yogurt. The singer responded by giving the host the middle finger.

Watch the full game below.