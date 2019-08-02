James Franco's 'Zeroville' Added to San Sebastian Festival Competition

Six other new European and Latin American films were also added to the festival's official selection.

The San Sebastian International Film Festival (Sept. 20-28) unveiled seven new films for its official competition section of the upcoming 67th edition.

James Franco, who previously won the festival's Golden Shell prize for 2017's The Disaster Artist, will premiere Zeroville, based on the novel by Steve Erickson. The 60s-set film stars Franco, Seth Rogan, Megan Fox and Joey King in the tale of an awkward architecture student who finds a new life in Hollywood that will ultimately end in tragedy.

Six additional new competitors in the official section were also announced Friday, joining the three previously announced Spanish titles: Alejandro Amenabar's While at War, Aitor Arregi, Jon Garaño and Jose Mari Goenaga's La Trinchera Infinita and Belen Funes' debut feature, A Thief's Daughter.

France's Guillaume Nicloux, a Cannes regular and the director behind The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq, brings a new film starring the same author. In Thalasso, Houellebecq stars as himself, still in contact with his kidnappers, across legend Gerard Depardieu as two men who meet at a therapy center and struggle to manage the center's strict health regime.

Among the new titles are Canadian director Louise Archambault's And the Birds Rained Down, based on the novel of the same name, about a group of people whose lives are changed by a deadly forest fire. The story is billed as a multigenerational story of life, love and intertwined destinies. It stars Andree Lachapelle, Gilbert Sicotte and Remy Girard.

Chile's Jose Luis Torres Leiva brings a film from the Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum of 2016. Death Will Come and Shall Have Your Eyes is a love story between two women, played by Amparo Noguera and the director's frequent muse Julieta Figueroa, facing the terminal illness of one of them.

The Audition, from German actor and director Ina Weisse, stars Nina Hoss (Homeland) as a violin teacher obsessed with a student, a young boy who commands more of her attention than her own 10-year-old son.

From Kazakhstan, director Adilkhan Yerzhanov brings A Dark, Dark Man, about a police inspector and journalist investigating the death of a child in a Kazakh village. Two of Yerzhanov's recent films, 2018's The Gentle Indifference of the World and 2014's The Owners, both premiered in Cannes.

Mexican director David Zonana makes his feature debut with competition title Workforce, which stars a mix of professional and non-professional actors as a group of constructions workers who face mistreatment following the accidental death of one man during construction of a luxury home in Mexico City.

Also previously reported, Netflix original feature Seventeen from Spanish direxctor Daniel Sanchez Arevalo, will screen in the official selection out of competition.

Penelope Cruz, previously announced as a lifetime achievement Donostia Prize recipient, graces this year's official poster for the festival.