James Frawley, 'The Monkees' and 'The Muppet Movie' Director, Dies at 82

The veteran Hollywood film and TV director over a five-decade career became known for his on-set cry, "Cut, print, yes!"

James Frawley, a veteran Hollywood director of film and TV projects like The Monkees and The Muppet Movie, has died. He was 82.

Frawley died on Jan. 22 at his home in Indian Wells, California, the Palm Springs Desert Sun reported on Wednesday. His wife, Cynthia Frawley, told the newspaper that Frawley had fallen and had a heart attack. He was also secretive about having a serious lung condition after many years of smoking.

Born on Sept. 29, 1936, in Houston, Frawley was the youngest son of actor William Frawley and followed his father to performing in front of the camera, initially in New York City and on Broadway. His early TV credits included The Seasons of Youth in 1961 and appearances on Gunsmoke, The Outer Limits and Perry Mason.

But Frawley made a name for himself behind the camera. He started in 1966 by directing The Monkees. He was chosen by producers Bob Rafelson and Bert Schneider to direct the Davy Jones and Micky Dolenz-starring series set around pop rock bandmembers amid Beatlemania.

"I picked up a 16mm camera, and I shot two short films and edited them myself. They won a lot of awards and attracted the attention of Bert Schneider and Bob Rafelson, two young producers in Hollywood at that time. Because I had been an improvisational actor and done a lot of comedy, they thought I'd be a perfect combination to direct The Monkees," Frawley recalled in a 2007 interview with SFGate.

He then directed episodes of That Girl, with Marlo Thomas and Ethel Merman as leads; Columbo; Paper Moon; and Cagney and Lacey. And Frawley became a trusted hand with TV pilots. "The great thing about doing a pilot is you have an opportunity to come in at the beginning and create the look. You contribute the same kind of directorial point of view as you would in a feature," he told the Desert Sun in 2011.

But it was Muppets creator Jim Henson, after seeing Frawley's work on The Monkees, who in 1979 hired him to direct The Muppet Movie, where Kermit and his friends traveled across America to find success in Hollywood. "He knew that I had been an actor and thought that I was the right combination for The Muppets. He flew me to London, where they made The Muppet Show. We met and we had an immediate connection," Frawley said.

Working with puppets — on a road trip in a car and getting Kermit to ride a bike — offered its own challenges on set, Frawley recalled. "You have to figure that you had four grown men under the dashboard of that Studebaker. Fozzie Bear was operated by two people, Kermit was operated by somebody else and then Miss Piggy by somebody else. They had to have video imaging of what they were doing so they could watch their own performance as it happened. And then we had a little person in the back of the car steering and driving. We had a video camera on the nose of the car so he could see where he was going," Frawley recounted.

The veteran film and TV director — whose trademark cry on set was "Cut, print, yes!" — in 2009 moved with his wife from Los Angeles to Indian Wells to find desert tranquillity.

"My wife, Cynthia, and I have always loved it here. There is no other place we want to be. To wake up and see the dawn coming over the mountains. And at night, to see the moon and the stars — this is the place," he told Palm Springs Life in 2013.

Frawley is survived by his wife, Cynthia. Details on a planned private memorial have not been announced.