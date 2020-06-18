James Gandolfini Once Threatened to "Beat the F***" Out of Harvey Weinstein

'Sopranos' actor Steve Schirripa recalled when the mogul "got f***ing nasty" with his friend.

James Gandolfini once became so fed up with Harvey Weinstein, the late actor was ready to assault the disgraced movie mogul.

Sopranos stars Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli were guests on the Joe Rogan Experience this week where they reminisced about their time with Gandolfini on the iconic HBO series and afterward. Gandolfini died in 2013 at the age of 51. Imperioli and Schirripa host their own podcast called Talking Sopranos.

Schirripa, who played Bobby Baccalieri, recalled one time when Gandolfini was ready to beat up Weinstein. Schirripa explained to Rogan that his friend and fellow gangster actor refused to appear on late-night talk shows because he believed he wasn't "interesting." He only ever did a sit-down interview on 60 Minutes.

Along with the HBO series, Gandolfini appeared in a number of films, one of which was the 2012 Brad Pitt starrer Killing Them Softly, which was distributed by The Weinstein Company.

While hanging out in his trailer one day with some of the Sopranos gang, Schirripa recalled Weinstein bugging Gandolfini about appearing on The Late Show With David Letterman to promote the film.

"He said, 'Harvey Weinstein keeps calling, he wants me to do Letterman and I said no,'" Schirripa said. "And he got fucking nasty with Jim. And Jim said, 'I will beat the fuck out of Harvey Weinstein! He fucking calls me again, I will beat the fuck out of him! For the money he paid me, I'm not fucking doing it!' Swear to God. And this is before all the Harvey Weinstein shit when he was still king shit," Schirripa said.

Watch the full segment below.