James Ivory Joins Italian Drama 'Dance Again With Me Heywood!'

The Academy-Award winning writer, director and producer will narrate the young Italian production.

James Ivory, who turns 90 this June, will add another role to his multi-hyphenate career, coming aboard as narrator for the Italian drama feature Dance Again With Me Heywood!

The film is described as a new type of fairytale, geared toward teenage audiences. It tells the story of a lonely man living in New York becomes friends with a young woman through a shared love of dancing. They both suffer from Moon's Butterfly syndrome, which makes them invisible to everyone, except to carriers of the disease.

Neapolitan director Michele Dioma is directing the English language film, which will star young Italian actors Giorgio Arcelli Fontana and Ottavia Orticello. Filming is expected to wrap at the end of July, with the film debuting in November.

Ivory, the director of iconic films such as A Room with a View, Howards End, and The Remains of the Day, has taken on various roles over his more than six-decades-long career, often doubling as writer and producer, Dance is set to be his first role as a narrator, appearing as himself.

Its been a busy and fruitful few years for Ivory, in March he became the oldest competitive Oscar winner in history, taking home the award for best-adapted screenplay for Call Me by Your Name at age 89. He is also executive producing two upcoming pictures with Italian ties, including Roselli, about the other famous Italian-American crooner and Sinatra rival Jimmy Roselli, and an adaptation of Henry James' Venetian set-story The Aspern Papers.