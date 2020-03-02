James Lipton Loved Will Ferrell's 'SNL' Impression: "He's Got Me Cold, The Rat"

The 'Inside the Actors Studio' host died Monday at the age of 93.

One of Will Ferrell's most well-known and beloved routines from his stint on Saturday Night Live was his parody of James Lipton, host of Inside the Actors Studio.

Fans could not seem to get enough of the reoccurring sketch — and it appears that included Lipton himself, who died Monday at the age of 93.

Lipton told CNN in 2012 that he got a kick out of Ferrell's over-the-top take on his personality and interview delivery.

"I love it, I love it," he said. "It's flattering."

Lipton said the two had actually become friends, and Ferrell had dropped by Inside the Actors Studio and he, in turn, had appeared in Ferrell's 2005 film Bewitched.

"We're good friends — and I think he's got me cold, the rat," Lipton said.

During the same CNN interview, Lipton was asked one of the classic Actors Studio questions he asks his quests: "What would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the Pearly Gates?" Lipton responded, "You see, Jim? You were wrong. I exist. But, you may come in, anyway."

Watch the full 2012 interview below.