James Marsden, Julia Butters Join Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

The movie, set in Los Angeles in 1969, recently added Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis and Luke Perry.

Westworld star James Marsden and Julia Butters (American Housewife) have joined Quentin Tarantino's Sharon Tate drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie have already been announced to star in the movie, which recently added Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis and Luke Perry. Set in Los Angeles in 1969, the film follows Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), a former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt), who are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore.

But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate (Robbie). Tarantino wrote and will also produce Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is set for an Aug. 9, 2019 release.

Marsden rose to mainstream prominence with the role of Scott Summers/Cyclops in 2000's X-Men and its sequels, and currently stars as Teddy Flood on the HBO sci-fi hit Westworld. The actor is repped by CAA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Butters, who plays Anna-Kat in American Housewife, also has TV credits that include Transparent and Criminal Minds. She is repped by Cunningham Escott Slevin & Doherty.