James "Radio" Kennedy, Inspiration for Cuba Gooding Jr. Film, Dies at 73

Kennedy was recognized as the famed, unofficial 11th-grader at T.L. Hanna High School. He was nicknamed "Radio" because of the transistor radio he kept with him at all times.

James "Radio" Kennedy, the famed T.L. Hanna High School student and inspiration for Cuba Gooding Jr.'s 2003 film Radio, has died. He was 73.

Kennedy passed away Sunday morning after facing health issues in recent years. Former T.L. Hanna High School football coach Harold Jones — who was portrayed by Ed Harris in Radio — confirmed the news on Sunday morning to Anderson Independent Mail.

Kennedy was recognized as the famed, unofficial 11th-grader at T.L. Hanna High School who went on to become a prominent figure of the South Carolina high school football program. He was nicknamed "Radio" because of the transistor radio he kept with him at all times.

Kennedy inspired the 2003 film Radio, in which he was portrayed by Gooding Jr. The film centers on Kennedy's relationship with Jones (Harris). Despite having intellectual disabilities, Kennedy was a frequent attendee to Hanna's football games in the 1960s.

Radio earned both Gooding and supporting actress Alfre Woodward NAACP Image Awards.

Prior to his death, Kennedy continued to volunteer regularly and led the Hanna football team onto the field twice this season with the help of a golf cart. According to WYFF News 4, Kennedy was inducted into the T.L. Hanna Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.