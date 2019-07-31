James Russo Joins Sean Penn Drama 'Flag Day'

Dylan Penn, Josh Brolin and Miles Teller star in the movie that is based on a true story.

James Russo has joined Sean Penn's next directorial venture Flag Day.

Russo joins a cast that will be led by Penn and his daughter, Dylan, along with Josh Brolin and Miles Teller. Hopper Penn, Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble and Katheryn Winnick round out the ensemble of the movie that is currently in production.

Penn will direct from a script by Tony-winning playwright Jez Butterworth, which is based on Jennifer Vogel’s 2005 memoir Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Life. The book tells the story of a daughter that has to come to terms with her perceptions of her criminal father, a bank robber and career counterfeiter that evaded arrest for six months.

Wonderful Films, Rahway Road, New Element Films and Clyde Is Hungry Films are behind the production, with William Horberg, Jon Kilik and Fernando Sulichin acting as producers. Executive producers are Christelle Conan, Anders Erdén, Peter Touche, Phyllis Laing, Devan Towers, Thorsten Schumacher, Vincent Maraval, John Wildermuth, Sidney Kimmel and Allen Liu.

Rocket Science and Wild Bunch will executive produce and are handling international sales, with CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the film, representing U.S. and China rights. Funding is provided by Ingenious Media, New Element Media and Manitoba Film and Music.

Russo is repped by Myman Greenspan.