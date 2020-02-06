James Woods Returns to Twitter, Blasts Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren

After taking a long break from the platform, the Conservative actor made his return to Twitter late Thursday night and wasted no time in taking aim at political figures.

After taking a long break from the platform, James Woods made his return to Twitter late Thursday night and wasted no time in taking aim at various political figures including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren.

In his first Tweet, Woods wrote of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY): "I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so… I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron"

Proceeding to explain that he was "on vacation" and "avoiding the news," the actor quipped: "How’d the #Mueller thing work out? The #impeachment scam? Who won the #Iowa caucuses? Is #MichaelAvenatti still a contender for the Democratic nomination for President? How’s #JeffreyEpstein doing?"

In a later tweet, Woods took a jab at Democratic presidential candidate Warren, who he described as a "liar and hypocrite."

Replying to a tweet from Clinton in which she called the aftermath of the impeachment trial "dangerous territory," Woods fired back writing, "You, of course, will never be impeached. One up side to being the most famous loser in American history. So there’s that."

Woods later thanked the "kindness" he has received amid his return to the social media platform.

The actor, who has been vocal about being a Conservative, has faced backlash in the past for expressing his hardcore political views. Less than two years ago, Woods revealed that he was dropped by his agent, who he described as a "political liberal," by sharing a resignation email he received from his former agent.

"It's the 4th of July and I'm feeling patriotic," Ken Kaplan, who was with the Gersh Agency, wrote. "I don't want to represent you anymore. I mean I can go on a rant but you know what I'd say."

Last year, the actor was vindicated by his use of a question mark, as the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld his victory in a tweet-sparked defamation lawsuit.

I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of blazing insight can be found nowhere else, so... I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron pic.twitter.com/kB0oDXmArB — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020