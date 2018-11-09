James Woods Helps Search for Missing People Amid Wildfires

The actor circulated the #CampFireJamesWoods hashtag, encouraging the sharing of information regarding missing loved ones fleeing the deadly California Camp and Woolsey Fires.

A fast-moving wildfire has ravaged the Northern California town of Paradise and is forcing evacuations and threatening communities in Southern California, including Malibu and along the border of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Actor James Woods has taken to Twitter to help aid in the search for missing loved ones fleeing the deadly California Camp and Woolsey Fires.

Through his official handle, @RealJamesWoods, he is encouraging people to use the hashtag #CampFireJamesWoods and share the names of those who are missing. In return, he is sharing the names to his nearly 2 million followers.

"Posting this story in the hopes @jack and ⁦@TwitterSupport⁩ might develop a model for online volunteers to assist in future disasters. A simple hashtag (we used #CampFireJamesWoods) can become a central bulletin board for those desperate for info," he wrote, alerting Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of his efforts.

Concerned friends and family have been posting frantic messages on Twitter, particularly for seniors who lived at retirement homes or alone, ever since the Camp Fire broke out.

Woods has been tweeting since Thursday morning and is sharing updates when the missing persons are found. His Twitter page is flooded with calls for the missing and updates.

#MISSINGPERSON information regarding the #CampFire can be shared using this hashtag: #CampFireJamesWoods People can tweet info regarding missing loved ones, then my followers and I retweet it. The hashtag can then be searched. @BreakingNLive pic.twitter.com/aasjJDD6Ia — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 9, 2018