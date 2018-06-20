Jamie Bell Joins Taron Egerton in Elton John Biopic 'Rocketman'

Bell would play songwriter Bernie Taupin, who worked with John on tracks like "Tiny Dancer" and the titular "Rocketman."

Jamie Bell is in talks to join Taron Egerton in the Elton John biopic, Rocketman.

The Kingsman actor will star as the famed singer-songwriter, from his days at the Royal Academy of Music to his rise on the rock 'n' roll scene of the 1970s and '80s and his recovery from drug and alcohol addiction in the '90s to international superstardom.

Bell would play songwriter Bernie Taupin, a lontime collabrotor of John's, who worked on tracks like "Tiny Dancer," "Bennie and the Jets" and the titular "Rocketman."

Dexter Fletcher, who worked with Egerton on Eddie the Eagle, is set to helm the pic that is being financed and distributed by Paramount.

David Furnish and John will produce under their Rocket Pictures banner, along with Matthew Vaughn, who directed John (playing a heightened version of himself) in the Kingsman sequel, and his Marv Films.

Bell recently starred opposite Annette Bening in Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.