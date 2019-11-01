Jamie Bell, Ruby Rose to Voice Animated Pic 'Cranston Academy: Monster Zone'

Leopoldo Aguilar is directing the Mexican feature that Double Dutch International will shop to buyers at AFM.

Jamie Bell and Ruby Rose are lending their voices to the animated feature Cranston Academy: Monster Zone.

Double Dutch International will begin shopping the Mexican animation project from director Leopoldo Aguilar at the American Film Market. The project, currently in postproduction, portrays Danny as a genius 15-year-old high school student who, after being unexpectedly moved to a boarding school, opens a portal of monsters from the fifth dimension.

Fellow genius Liz must put their rivalry aside and help Danny, together with a half-moth, half-man professor aptly nicknamed Mothman, to overcome the creatures of the fifth dimension and save the school. Cranston Academy: Monster Zone is penned by Carl Bunker and Bob Barlen, and is an Anima production and Prime Focus production, in association with Fifth Dimension Films.

Fernando De Fuentes, José C. García de Leton and Greg Gavanski are producing the movie. Bell, in the Elton John biopic Rocketman, played Bernie Taupin, the longtime songwriting partner of John, who penned the lyrics of such classic tunes as "Tiny Dancer," "Bennie and the Jets" and "Rocket Man." Australian actress Rose is best known for star turns in The Meg and Batwoman.

"We are big fans of Jamie and Ruby. They are incredible actors with a truly wide and inclusive fan base,” Jason Moring of DDI said in a statement.

Bell is repped by Artists Independent Management and UTA, while Rose is repped by art2perform and UTA.