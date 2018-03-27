Jamie Carmichael, Simon Mirren Launch Atlantic Nomad Banner

The industry vets' new TV and film production company already has two projects in development.

Simon Mirren and Jamie Carmichael, two L.A.-based Brits with extensive experience in the industry, have teamed to launch film and TV banner Atlantic Nomad, with two projects already in the pipeline.

Mirren is widely known for writing and producing hit TV series like Criminal Minds (for which he was showrunner) for Touchstone Television and CBS, Without a Trace for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS, and Third Watch for NBC. Mirren also wrote for popular British television series Casualty, Waking the Dead and Spooks and most recently co-wrote, produced and show-ran Versailles, the acclaimed 10-part Canal Plus series dramatizing the life of Louis XIV of France (along with frequent collaborator David Wolstencroft, who will continue to be involved with Atlantic Nomad projects).

Carmichael, meanwhile, until stepping down in January was the president of film at Content Media (now Kew Media Group) for 15 years, overseeing all of the company's film activities, acquiring, producing and distributing over 250 titles, including The Cooler, Thank You for Smoking, Transamerica, Ironclad, Fish Tank, Black Book, The Pact and Alex Gibney's Scientology documentary Going Clear. Prior to content, Carmichael was head of international distribution for Mel Gibson and Bruce Davey's Icon Entertainment International.

Atlantic Nomad will be based out of L.A. and describes itself as an "platform agnostic creator of high-end, mainstream TV programs and films for a global audience with a mandate to identify and nurture creative talent worldwide."

The company's first two projects will be The Knowledge, a U.K. espionage drama series in the vein of State of Play and Spooks, and Hammerhead, an epic crime series set in the California port city of San Pedro and centered around a grieving mother who must decide between her loyalty to her God and her family as she battles East Coast mafia, West Coast gangs, the government and the enemy within.

Alongside plans to create a slate of six to 10 original series over the next 12 months from both the U.S. and the U.K., Atlantic Nomad aims to complement its TV slate with one or two premium theatrical film projects each year.

"The international ecosystem of how drama is created is experiencing a seismic change," said Mirren. "Atlantic Nomad's collective experience in developing, financing, producing and distributing global premium hit shows and films offers an undeniable bridge into the future of storytelling.”

“It’s a great time to build a creative-led business, and I couldn’t have found a stronger partner than Simon," added Carmichael. "He has a rich, muscular voice that is both emotional and authentic, and our debut American and British slate is impressive. Simon is also a talent magnet and champion -- he has a flair for finding and helping great new writers. We’re already working with some wonderful new people. Feels like we’re building a really creative and productive engine."

Atlantic Nomad will make its debut appearance at MIPTV in Cannes next month.