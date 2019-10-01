Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Ernie Hudson Join Cast of First Vudu Original Film (Exclusive)

'Adventure Force 5,' which will be released in December, also stars Dylan Arnold, Tate Birchmore, Donald Bowen, Lexee Davis, Marleik “Mar Mar” Walker and Kartik Ash.

Walmart's online VOD service, Vudu, has revealed the cast and release date for its first original film, Adventure Force 5.

The film, directed by Michael Younesi, stars Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Ernie Hudson, Dylan Arnold, Tate Birchmore, Donald Bowen, Lexee Davis, Marleik “Mar Mar” Walker and Kartik Ash.

Adventure Force 5 follows video game- and comics-obsessed brothers Joey and Jack Zapata (Bowen and Birchmore, respectively) as they and their friends embark on an adventure when a mysterious swarm of flying creatures, Terra Borgs, invade their quiet beach town. Arnold (Halloween, Mudbound) plays the egomaniacal young genius who invented the creatures while Walker, Davis and Ash make up the brothers' friends as a genius inventor, spunky skater and martial artist, respectively. The kids use their skills, knowledge of sci-fi and homemade gadgets, inspired by Walmart's Adventure Force toy brand, to fight back.

The movie will drop on Vudu in December.

