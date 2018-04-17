Jamie M. Dagg to Direct Thriller 'The Importance of Blood'

Sculptor Media will finance and produce the character-driven pic with 'The Walking Dead' executive producer Circle of Confusion.

Jamie M. Dagg is set to direct the dark thriller The Importance of Blood for financing and producing partners Sculptor Media and The Walking Dead executive producer Circle of Confusion.

Dagg followed up his debut feature River with Sweet Virginia, which premiered at Tribeca and will be released by IFC. There's no word on casting for Dagg's third feature, now underway.

The Importance of Blood, written by James Breen, portrays a mysterious young woman named Rose who returns to her hometown years after disappearing to seek reconciliation with her estranged family. By doing so, she threatens her relationship with Malcolm, a caring but manipulative man who harbors dangerous secrets of his own.

Sculptor’s Warren Goz and Eric Gold are producing with Circle of Confusion’s Lawrence Mattis and Matt Smith, and Chris Armogida. "We’re really thrilled to have Jamie on board. His gift for crafting performance-driven stories and his passionate and disciplined approach to filmmaking makes him an ideal choice for this chilling tale," Goz and Gold said in a statement.

James Masciello of the private equity firm Raven Capital will executive produce The Importance of Blood. Sculptor Media’s upcoming projects include Trading Paint, a race car action feature starring John Travolta, Michael Madsen and Shania Twain.

Circle of Confusion's recent film credits include Spare Parts, starring George Lopez, Jamie Lee Curtis and Marisa Tomei, and American Ultra, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart.

Dagg is represented by WME, Grandview, and Cuffe Owens at Feler Toczek Suddelson Abramson.