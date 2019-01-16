Jane Birkin, 1960s Icon, to Get Honor at France's Lumiere Awards

The legendary actress and singer will be honored at the ceremony Feb. 4, while Oscar-winner Claude Lelouch will unveil first images from his follow-up to 'A Man and a Woman.'

Actress, singer and style icon Jane Birkin, who rocketed to global stardom in the 1960s, will receive a career honor at this year's Lumiere Awards in France.

The British actress made her first foray into acting playing a naked model in Michelangelo Antonioni's Oscar-nominated Blow Up in 1966, but it was her move to France and her collaboration with Serge Gainsbourg that vaulted her onto the global stage. The duo's song "Je t'aime moi non plus" was banned in several countries for it boldly sexual lyrics, but still hit the top of the charts around the world.

Birkin has gone on to have a long and successful recording and modeling career in France, as well as appeared in several notable films including Marion Hansel's Dust, which won the Silver Lion in Venice, and was twice nominated for France's top honor, the Cesar Award.

Her most recent acting role was as the star of the Oscar-nominated short film Le Femme et le TGV in 2016.

Birkin became one of the major style icons of the decade, and the French house of Hermes later named its most-prized handbag after her. She was also awarded an OBE in her home country of the U.K. by Prince Charles in 2002.

The Lumiere Awards are set for Feb. 4 in Paris, where director Claude Lelouch will unveil first images from his new film, Les plus belles annees d'une vie. The new film reunites the couple played by Anouk Aimee and Jean-Louis Trintignant from his 1967 Oscar-winner A Man and a Woman decades later.