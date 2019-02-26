Jane Fonda, Thierry Fremaux, Alexander Payne Tapped for HFPA Film Restoration Summit

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is partnering with The Film Foundation and Instute Lumiere in presenting the event.

Jane Fonda, Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux and director Alexander Payne are set to take part in the HFPA Film Restoration Summit, which will be held March 9 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has made film restoration one of the priorities in its annual charitable giving, is partnering with The Film Foundation and Institute Lumiere to present the event.

Also taking part in the evening will be Jan-Christopher Horak, director of the UCLA Film & Television Archives, and Grover Crisp, evp, asset management, film restoration and digital mastery, Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Fremaux, who also serves as director of the Institut Lumiere, will begin the program with a presentation about the Lumiere brothers restoration project. Fonda, Payne, Horak and Crisp will then take part in a panel discussion about the cultural importance of preserving the art of cinema moderated by Sandra Schulberg, president of IndieCollect, which restores American independent films. The night will conclude with a screening of Sergio Leone’s A Fistful of Dollars, starring Clint Eastwood, a film restored with support from the HFPA.

The HFPA Film Restoration Summit was established following a donation of more than $200,000 made by the HFPA to Festival Lumiere to support the second phase of the restoration of the Lumiere brothers' one-minute films. To date, the HFPA, in partnership with The Film Foundation, has helped fund the restoration of more than 90 classic feature films, including Elia Kazan’s A Face in the Crowd, Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s The Red Shoes; Robert Altman’s Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean, the first film version of Death of a Salesman, starring Fredric March, and director Satyajit Ray’s Apu Trilogy. It recently provided a grant to IndieCollect to restore several significant LGBT+ films, including Jan Oxenberg’s A Comedy in Six Unnatural Acts.

“Preserving the legacy of our cinematic heritage through our support of film restoration is one of the HFPA’s most important commitments, especially in light of the fact that more than fifty percent of films made before 1950 are lost to us forever,” HFPA president Meher Tatna said in announcing the event. “Through events such as this Summit, we hope to impress on future generations of filmmakers the importance of safeguarding the artistry of past masters whose work will continue to inform and inspire their own.”

Tickets to the free public event will be available to guests who RSVP to the link here. Admission will be on a first-come-first-served basis.