Jane Fonda Arrested Fifth Time While Protesting in Washington, D.C.

The actress, who will turn 82 on Saturday, has avoided arrest in past weeks as she was accumulating so many run-ins with the law that she would be facing lengthier jail stints.

Jane Fonda is back in cuffs, after being arrested for a fifth time Friday in Washington, D.C., while protesting among climate change activists.

On what's been dubbed Fire Drill Fridays, Fonda has been protesting every week since October, many times with other famous faces in her efforts to combat climate change and bring more attention to the anti-fossil fuels movement. Video of Fonda's most recent arrest was posted on social media. She is shown cuffed, clearly enjoying the moment.

A political activist for decades, Fonda has made it clear she intends to get arrested as many times as it takes to get her point across.

"I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created," Fonda previously wrote on her own website.

D.C. authorities previously confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Fonda would not be charged for her prior arrests. It is unclear if she will be charged now. She did spend one night in jail following one of those initial arrests.

Others arrested in the past while protesting with Fonda include Sally Field, Ted Danson, Rosanna Arquette, Catherine Keener and Sam Waterston, among others.

As in the past, the arrested protesters will likely be charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding.