Jane Fonda to Launch Virtual Fire Drill Fridays Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The actress and longtime climate change activist will be hosting monthly online rallies to continue urging the government to initiate environmental policies.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and in effort to keep individuals safe during political rallies, Jane Fonda on Wednesday launched a partnership with Greenpeace to present virtual iterations of her Fire Drill Fridays; the political events she has been participating in to campaign for the government to address climate change.

The actress and longtime climate change activist will be "hosting monthly virtual rallies as well as additional programming throughout the month on Fridays to continue to keep the pressure on politicians to adopt a Green New Deal, end new fossil fuels, and enact a just transition to a renewable economy that protects workers and communities," said a Greenpeace spokesperson in a statement. Events are already scheduled for this Friday and the following.

"We may be staying home, and yes, we must stay home, but we will never stop speaking out about the climate crisis and demanding our leadership take action," added Fonda. "And while you are quarantined at home, we hope you will join us virtually because our movement is not slowing down. The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in America has exposed the catastrophic weaknesses in our healthcare system and social safety net. Our government must support those suffering from the triple threat of COVID-19, the climate crisis, and a looming recession by investing in an economy beyond fossil fuels."

The first event in the series will take place March 27 at 11 a.m. PT and include a conversation between Fonda and Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey. The two will speak not only about climate change, but about the concerns that Americans have regarding the coronavirus. Those interested may join the event via a Zoom webinar.

A youth-themed virtual rally will then be held on April 3 at 11 a.m. PT., where Fonda will be joined by fellow activists and advocates for climate change.

"Whether you are new to this conversation or are already invested in combating this crisis — we need you and we hope you will join us," concluded Fonda in announcing the new initiative.