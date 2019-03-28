Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin to Host Homeboy Awards

Former Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown and local artist and activist Fabian Debora will be honored at the March 30 event.

Grace & Frankie costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are set to host Homeboy Industries' annual Lo Máximo dinner and awards ceremony, the gang-rehabilitation organization's largest fundraiser of the year.

The event, which honors individuals who have "who have used their lives to help others find their own unshakeable goodness and reliable truth," according to the organization, will take place March 30 at the JW Marriott in downtown Los Angeles.

Founded in 1992, Homeboy Industries provides services and resources to help high-risk youth and former gang members and prison inmates such as legal counsel, therapy, tattoo removal and jobs-skills programs. Having helped around 7,000 Angelenos in 2018, the organization touts itself as the largest gang-rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world.

“Lily and I are honored to host this year’s Lo Máximo Awards, support the work of Homeboy Industries and especially to celebrate all of the courageous women and men of Homeboy who have found the strength to overcome their pasts through Homeboy’s work,” Fonda, a Homebody Industries board member, said in a statement. “We look forward to this exciting celebration of a remarkable organization.”

Former Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown is set to receive the ceremony's 2019 Kinship Award at this year's ceremony, while Homeboy alumnus and artist and activist Fabian Debora will receive the Homeboy Hero award. Debora will have two of his prints on sale throughout the evening, with proceeds going to Homeboy Industries.

“As we culminate the celebration of our 30 years of work in Los Angeles, we are thrilled to be joined by activists and icons Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as our hosts. Jane and Lily model qualities that are central to our work and their support of our organization means a great deal to us,” the founder of Homeboy Industries, Greg Boyle, said in a statement. “It also seems fitting who we are honoring this year, Governor Jerry Brown walks the walk and believes in second chances. As Governor, he commuted the sentences of over 20 people who have come through the Homeboy program in recent years. And with Fabian, we see in the flesh what can happen with second chances. How a person can grow, change and re-identify their resilience. Fabian is now a community leader and advocate for second chances and the power of healing.”

Previous honorees of the Lo Máximo dinner and awards ceremony include chef Thomas Keller, the principals of NBC and TNT's Southland and actress Jami Gertz.