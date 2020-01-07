Jane Fonda Says Police Officer Asked Gloria Steinem for Autograph While Detained

"There was Gloria in handcuffs signing the Constitution," the actress and climate-change activist recalled while visiting 'The Late Show' on Monday.

A number of high-profile people have joined Jane Fonda to protest climate change during the actress' Fire Drill Fridays, which she discussed while stopping by The Late Show on Monday.

Fonda shared that Gloria Steinem made a positive impression on a police officer during her appearance at a protest on Fonda's birthday. "So we're all being held in the detention handcuffs and this black police officer — a woman — she came up to Gloria," recalled Fonda. "They're all required to carry a copy of the Constitution in their pocket and she said, 'I'm probably gonna get fired for this, but will you sign my Constitution?'"

She continued, "There was Gloria in handcuffs signing the Constitution."

After encouraging future protestors to take action outside of Washington, D.C., host Stephen Colbert asked if people should bring objects such as a PowerBar to Fire Drill Fridays. "You can't bring anything like that. Everything gets taken away," Fonda responded.

The actress and activist then gave tips of what protestors should bring. "You wear layers of clothes if it's winter and you may spend the night in jail. You want a lot of layers so you can use them for pillows and things," she said. "Other than that, all you need is a photo ID that's up to date and $50, and if you don’t have $50 we give it to you."

Fonda has been arrested five times over the course of the protests, while other stars including Sam Waterston, Ted Danson, Sally Field, Rosanna Arquette, Catherine Keener and more have also been arrested.

"We don't do civil disobedience as a first effort, but we've been petitioning and writing and marching and begging the government and they don't hear," she said of why so many people are willing to get arrested for the cause. "We've used every lever of democracy and so we have to take a step further and that's why we're engaging in civil disobedience."

She also shared that Joaquin Phoenix reached out and asked to be involved in the final Fire Drill Friday, while Maggie Gyllenhaal and Martin Sheen will also protest. "He's been arrested 70 times," she joked about Sheen. "He is a walking example of good trouble."

