Jane Fonda Hopes 'Grace and Frankie' Will Give a "Cultural Face to Older Women"

"[Our] culture doesn't like people with wrinkles to be talking about sex. Kids don't either," the 'Book Club' actress told the Comedy Actress Roundtable.

Grace and Frankie star Jane Fonda opens up to The Hollywood Reporter’s Comedy Actress Roundtable about the importance of portraying older female sexuality in the Netflix series and her 2018 film Book Club.

"[Our] culture doesn't like people with wrinkles to be talking about sex. Kids don't either. They don't like to think about their parents doing it," Fonda told the Roundtable. "But the fastest growing demographics in the world are older women and a lot of them are doing it very pleasurably."

The actress said that she made a promise to herself in her 40s that before she dies, she wants "to be a part of giving a cultural face to older women," and the feedback she and Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin receive from audiences has been nothing but positive.

"I can't tell you how much feedback Lily and I get from older women who say 'It's given me hope,' and not so old women saying, 'I now see another way forward,' so I think it’s great we’re doing it and we’re having a blast."

Fonda also discussed the difficulty she faced stepping into the shoes Grace Hanson in the first season, saying, "Took me a season to come to care for my character Grace. I had to go back into therapy and start Prozac."

Explaining that the plot of Grace and Frankie's husbands leaving their wives after 40 years and marrying each other created a "trigger" for the actress and caused her to have a "nervous breakdown during the first season."

"It was a big trigger and I didn't realize that a character like that in a comedy could actually trigger something very profound, and so I love her and I learned to invite her into the room."

The full Comedy Actress Roundtable is set to air June 23 on SundanceTV. Fonda appears on the roundtable panel along with Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Natasha Lyonne, Alex Borstein, Maya Rudolph and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Follow all the Emmy season roundtables at THR.com/Roundtables.