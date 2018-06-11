Jane Fonda to Receive Career Honor at Lyon's Lumiere Festival

The Oscar winner is set for the Lumiere Prize at Cannes boss Thierry Fremaux's classic film festival.

Jane Fonda will receive a career honor at this year’s Lumiere Film Festival. Festival director Thierry Fremaux, who also heads up the Cannes Film Festival, will present the Oscar winner with the prize Oct. 19.

Fonda was selected for the prize in part for “her willingness to embody fierce independence from a young age [and] for her singular personality that has inspired her to choose powerful, politically-committed female characters,” organizers said.



"I am honored to be invited to the Lumiere festival in Lyon," she said, adding that she was "over the moon" about the prize.



"With a filmography as impressive as her roles, she is at once fragile, naive, strong, committed, a femme fatale, a mesmerizing presence, as well as funny and irreverent," organizers said. “Jane Fonda is an international star, an icon spanning several decades of audiences, in a world that has drastically changed. She is a resolute woman, truly of her time."



The festival cited Fonda's lifelong political activism, and will screen Susan Lacy’s Sundance documentary Jane Fonda in Five Acts during the festival, and will also pay homage to her father, Henry Fonda, in the programming.

Fonda follows Wong Kar-Wai, Martin Scorsese, Pedro Almodovar and Quentin Tarantino in receiving the honor.