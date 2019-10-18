Jane Fonda and Sam Waterston Detained by Police While Protesting in D.C.

This marks the second Friday in a row the actress has clashed with police during a protest at the Capitol.

Jane Fonda and Sam Waterston were both cuffed and at least detained by police Oct. 18 in Washington, D.C., during a protest over climate change outside the U.S. Capitol building.

It is unclear if they were arrested. Authorities did not immediately return a request for more information. Reps for Fonda and Waterston didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pictures of the Grace and Frankie co-stars being cuffed by police were posted to social media. This marks the second Friday in a row Fonda has clashed with police during a protest at the Capitol.

On Oct. 11, Fonda was among 16 people arrested for allegedly unlawfully demonstrating on the East Front of the Capitol; all were charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, police said.

It is unclear how many, if any, were arrested during the most recent protest.

Fonda has made it clear she plans on getting arrested as many times as it takes to get her point across.

"I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created," Fonda wrote on her own website last week.

Fonda has been a political activist for decades and a staunch opponent of oil developments.

"I can no longer stand by and let our elected officials ignore — and even worse — empower — the industries that are destroying our planet for profit. We can not continue to stand for this," she said recently on her website.