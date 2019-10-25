POLITICS

Jane Fonda and Ted Danson Arrested While Protesting in D.C.

9:52 AM PDT 10/25/2019 by Ryan Parker , Hilary Lewis

Kevin Winter/Getty Images; David Livingston/WireImage
Jane Fonda and Ted Danson

Last week, Sam Waterston was arrested while protesting with the actress.

For the third week in a row, Jane Fonda was arrested with a group holding a protest over climate change outside the U.S. Capitol building.

Ted Danson was among those protesting with the actress, and he too was arrested. Video surfaced of Danson being arrested first, shortly after 12:30 p.m. local time in D.C.

In the video, captured by the Washington Post's Hannah Jewell, Danson is handcuffed and led away by a police officer as a crowd of onlookers cheers. In response to a shouted question about whether he'd been arrested before, Danson said "nope."

He later shared a handcuffed high five with Fonda, according to Jewell. And he had his personal items removed and placed into a plastic bag labeled "Donson."

Separate video, posted by Fire Drill Fridays, which Fonda has been calling her weekly demonstrations over climate change, showed Fonda, sporting a red coat, also being arrested. She too was handcuffed and led away by police as onlookers cheered.

Last week, Sam Waterston was arrested with Fonda while protesting. 

It is likely all those arrested will be charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, the exact charge Fonda has been hit with the previous two instances. 

Fonda has made it clear she intends on getting arrested as many times as it takes to get her climate change concern point across; The actress, a political activist for decades, is a staunch opponent of oil industry developments.

"I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created," Fonda previously wrote on her own website. 

Earlier in the day, Jewell chronicled Fonda and Danson arriving at the Capitol and speaking to the assembled crowd. 