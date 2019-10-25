Jane Fonda and Ted Danson Arrested While Protesting in D.C.

Last week, Sam Waterston was arrested while protesting with the actress.

For the third week in a row, Jane Fonda was arrested with a group holding a protest over climate change outside the U.S. Capitol building.

Ted Danson was among those protesting with the actress, and he too was arrested. Video surfaced of Danson being arrested first, shortly after 12:30 p.m. local time in D.C.

In the video, captured by the Washington Post's Hannah Jewell, Danson is handcuffed and led away by a police officer as a crowd of onlookers cheers. In response to a shouted question about whether he'd been arrested before, Danson said "nope."

He did it, folks. Ted Danson arrested by the capitol police. pic.twitter.com/tD7lvzgpjF — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) October 25, 2019

He later shared a handcuffed high five with Fonda, according to Jewell. And he had his personal items removed and placed into a plastic bag labeled "Donson."

Ted Danson has his personal effects removed and placed into a plastic bag labelled “Donson” pic.twitter.com/7NZpnlsZKO — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) October 25, 2019

Separate video, posted by Fire Drill Fridays, which Fonda has been calling her weekly demonstrations over climate change, showed Fonda, sporting a red coat, also being arrested. She too was handcuffed and led away by police as onlookers cheered.

@Janefonda was just arrested for the 3rd time calling on climate justice now. This week we are demanding the protection and restoration of our oceans #firedrillfriday pic.twitter.com/knLZod35Yl — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) October 25, 2019

Last week, Sam Waterston was arrested with Fonda while protesting.

It is likely all those arrested will be charged with crowding, obstructing or incommoding, the exact charge Fonda has been hit with the previous two instances.

Fonda has made it clear she intends on getting arrested as many times as it takes to get her climate change concern point across; The actress, a political activist for decades, is a staunch opponent of oil industry developments.

"I will be on the Capitol every Friday, rain or shine, inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created," Fonda previously wrote on her own website.

Earlier in the day, Jewell chronicled Fonda and Danson arriving at the Capitol and speaking to the assembled crowd.

Jane Fonda (and Ted Danson) are arriving at the Capitol to get arrested for the third time in her weekly climate change protests pic.twitter.com/mzil0HgnwV — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) October 25, 2019

Jane just asked a group of very buttoned up college kids on a capitol visit if they wanted to join her. Ted Danson added that getting arrested “sharpens the mind”. pic.twitter.com/k2nqThf3aP — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) October 25, 2019

“When I turned 70 I thought ok, time to rest on my laurels” says Ted...”and then I met Jane Fonda”. He calls her his mentor. “Here I am about to get arrested.” pic.twitter.com/tcUc4cOmRL — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) October 25, 2019

Ted Danson seems to be having a grand time pic.twitter.com/uqm4Min1f3 — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) October 25, 2019

The police have just issued their first warning to everyone to get on the sidewalk or get arrested pic.twitter.com/EZqdQcKFyr — Hannah Jewell (@hcjewell) October 25, 2019