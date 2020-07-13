Jane Lynch, Chris Colfer and More Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute to Naya Rivera

The 'Glee' actress' life and career were celebrated by former co-stars and stars such as Mandy Moore, Viola Davis and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Naya Rivera, the Grammy-nominated singer and actress best known for her role as Santana Lopez on Glee, was declared dead on Monday at the age of 33.

A body was recovered Monday at Lake Piru in Southern California, the site where Glee actress went missing last Wednesday while boating with her 4-year-old son. Divers recovered the body around 9:30 a.m. floating on the surface of the water, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Ayub confirmed the body recovered was that of Rivera's during a Monday press conference. "Our hearts go out to her family, friends and fans during this difficult time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of her death," they tweeted.

Rivera's four-year-old son told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and she helped him get back in the boat, but saw Rivera disappear under the surface of the water. Rivera's son, whose father is Ryan Dorsey, was reported to be unharmed.

Following the news, Hollywood figures have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actress, whose career broke out in 2009 on Ryan Murphy's mega-hit Fox musical dramedy Glee playing snarky cheerleader Santana Lopez. Following her role on the musical comedy-drama series, Rivera had a recurring role on the Lifetime drama series Devious Maids. She most recently starred opposite Ne-Yo on the TV update of Step Up, which recently moved from its former home at YouTube to premium cable network Starz for its second season.

A body presumed to be Rivera's was recovered on the seven-year anniversary of Glee star Cory Monteith, who died on July 13, 2013 from a drug overdose.

"Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do and this is such a terrible tragedy. We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to Glee, from the first episode to the last. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts go out to Naya’s family, friends and young son," 20th Century Fox TV and Fox Entertainment, which produced Glee, said of Rivera in a statement sent to THR.

"Our hearts go out to Naya Rivera’s family, especially her young child, in response to the tragic news of her passing," Starz and Lionsgate said in a statement. "She was a vibrant and luminous talent who will always remain a very special part of our Step Up family. Her remarkable contributions to our industry created a lasting memory that will be carried forward by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her."

Jane Lynch, who starred alongside Rivera on Glee as Sue Sylvester, paid tribute to the actress on Twitter writing, "Rest Sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family."

Chris Colfer, who starred in Glee as Kurt Hummel, wrote on Instagram: "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be."

Alex Newell, who would join the show in later seasons -- after participating in reality show The Glee Project -- as Glee continued to make featuring LGBTQ characters a top priority tweeted, "Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya!"

Later, Newell posted a video of an advertisement with Rivera for Fox and remembered, "I truly had soo much fun filming this little segment... we both clearly didn’t wanna be there but made the most of it!"

Becca Tobin, Glee's cheerleader Kittle Wilde, wrote of Rivera: "Naya was insanely talented, breathtakingly gorgeous, and one of the wittiest people I’ve ever met, but the legacy she left behind for me is her kindness." After feeling "intimidated and terrified" joining the class in the third season, Tobin says, "Naya, one of the most beloved by the rest of the cast (and the entire world), showed me instant warmth and kindness." "She invited me to parties and gatherings and was always there to give advice. She was a superstar who had nothing to gain from being kind to the new girl, but she was and that changed this new girl’s entire experience on that show. I will forever be grateful to that beautiful human. My heart goes out to her family and her sweet boy," she wrote.

Max Adler, who played football player Dav Karofsky on Glee, also paid tribute posting several broken heart and crying emojis. Glee actor Joshua Sussman, who portrayed Jacob Ben Israel, wrote: "Naya, you will be missed so much."

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Sending love and holding space for her son and loved ones. https://t.co/7RkKnj4xU7 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) July 13, 2020

I am truly heartbroken to hear of the confirmed loss of this amazingly talented woman.



I have watched her shine since she was a little girl on #TheRoyalFamily. She deserved to have a long life full of every good thing. I’m gutted that that will never be.#RIPNayaRiverahttps://t.co/jgBma9JH3q — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 13, 2020

I'll never be able to articulate the importance of seeing Naya, a Black Puerto Rican, portraying a queer Afro-Latina on primetime TV. I'm heartbroken over all the stories that will remain untold. #RIPNayaRivera pic.twitter.com/UGq2rDwWay — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) July 13, 2020

Tragic loss#TeamDL #RIPNayaRivera #Repost @balleralert with @get_repost

・・・

Body Recovered in Search for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru - written by @MsJennyb_



The body of “Glee” actress… https://t.co/do7aSnE47Z — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) July 13, 2020

This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 13, 2020

Praying for Naya Rivera, Kelly Preston & Benjamin Keough’s families right now. Please take a moment to think of them today — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) July 13, 2020

the reason songbird by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the glee soundtrack version. she transformed it. Rest Easy Naya Rivera

God cover and hold her loved ones! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 13, 2020

Now more than ever we must lift her family and friends up especially Josey! My heart is sent to them... Josey you are truly loved by every single person who loves your mommy! I love you Naya! — Alex Newell (@thealexnewell) July 13, 2020

Watching Naya Rivera cover our song on Glee will always be one of our favorite memories from our time as a band. She touched so many lives with her beautiful voice. Our hearts go out to her son & her family. Rest easy. — Oh Honey (@Ohhoneymusic) July 13, 2020

I had the opportunity to work with the one and only #nayarivera. So much talent. Deeply saddened and touched. Please, let her have peace, Lord. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 13, 2020

Naya Rivera was truly a light and showed us all how to be unapologetically ourselves. We send our most heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans in this difficult time. Rest in peace, #NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/jmkJRFXMKs — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 13, 2020

It feels strange to cry and mourn the loss of someone you never knew. But I grew up watching Glee- and Naya Rivera was such a beautiful talent. My heart breaks for her son.

Hold on tight to your people right now, if you’re lucky enough to be near them — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 13, 2020