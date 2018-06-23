'Jane the Virgin' Actress Jenna Ortega Wears "I Do Care" Jacket to Protest Melania Trump

Ortega says she had the jacket made the night before the Radio Disney Music Awards.

Teen actress Jenna Ortega cares, and says Melania Trump should do the same.

Ortega wore a green, hooded military jacket reading "I do care and u should too" on the red carpet at the Radio Disney Music Awards Friday night, countering the "I really don't care, do u?" jacket the first lady wore as she left Washington to visit detained migrant children this week.

The 15-year-old, whose credits include Jane the Virgin and Iron Man 3, told The Associated Press Trump's jacket showed poor judgment, and she couldn't believe her advisers allowed her to wear it. Ortega says she cares about migrant children, "and as first lady of the United States, she should too."

