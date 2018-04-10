Janelle Monáe Wears the (Pussy) Pants In New Music Video for "PYNK"

"We needed to make this the perfect combination of elements to really embody all facets of female existence," said stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn.

Make way, pussy hats and pussy bows. The latest femme fashion statement is pussy pants, as worn by Janelle Monáe in the new music video for her single “PYNK.”

In a pink desert, Monáe begins with the lyrics, “Pink like the inside of your,” and rhythmically opens and closes her legs, which are adorned in pink, silky ruffled pants that, frankly, resemble some lady parts.

If the ruffles alone are too abstract for you, Monáe later spreads her legs and mimics giving birth to actress Tessa Thompson, who pops out from between her pussy pants on the line, “Pink when you're blushing inside, baby.”

Created by Duran Lantink, the vagina pants are par for the course for the maximalist Dutch designer, whose fall 2018 collection also features Low-Rise Vag Jeans.

On screen, Monáe completes her look with a velvet leotard, a single light pink long sleeve and fluffy faux flowers in her hair, done by Nikki Nelms and makeup by Jessica Smalls.

Stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn tells The Hollywood Reporter, "This was my first time working with Janelle, so I was still getting to know her, but what I absolutely knew was that we needed to make this the perfect combination of elements to really embody all facets of female existence — strong, bold, powerful, soft, beautiful, edgy, provocative, political and even a bit of masculine/tomboy energy, which many females identify with."

She adds, "I also wanted to incorporate the color pink of course, and silhouettes that hinted at anything vaginal."

The music video opens with Monáe and her crew riding up in a pink convertible. Poolside, they enjoy pink popsicles and milkshakes while wearing — you guessed it — more pink, by way of retro pink sunglasses and hot pink eyeshadow.

The rest of the video features similarly creative sexual innuendos, including pink sand poured onto an oyster, an ice cube on half a grapefruit, a finger in a doughnut hole and a pink baseball bat dropped down from between a man’s legs.

In a bedroom scene, Monáe wears some tighty whities with the bold pink words “sex cells" — how meta in a video about sex! — while her lady bush peeks out from behind the underwear. Another close-up reveals a pair of white underwear reading, “I grab back.” (Because what's a 2018 music video without a Donald Trump reference?)

The mellow song is full of all kinds of vaginal nods and indeed celebrates "pussy power," as a neon sign in the video declares.

The Moonlight actress recently released two other singles, "Django Jane" and "Make Me Feel." Monáe’s first album in five years, Dirty Computer, drops April 27.

Watch the full video below.



