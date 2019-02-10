Grammys: Janelle Monae, Jennifer Lopez, Leon Bridges and More Step Out in Statement Hats

The stars make a case for over-the-top toppers on the red carpet.

From cowboy hats to futuristic helmets, headgear was the accessory of choice at the Grammys on Sunday night.

Jennifer Lopez stepped out in a Ralph and Russo embellished gown with a matching, oversize jewel-encrusted hat. Host Alicia Keys likewise rocked a wide-brim black number on stage.

No stranger to bold headwear, Janelle Monae went for a sculptural Jean Paul Gaultier look with sharp shoulders and a plunging neckline, topped off with a square headpiece by Steve David featuring a gold crown crafted of interlocking safety pins.

Cardi B, wearing vintage Thierry Mugler (a satin velvet Venus sheath dress over an embellished body suit, no less), accompanied her Boticelli-inspired look with a towering cone of pearls atop her head.

Fellow hat aficionado Leon Bridges opted for a white Stetson to complement his custom yellow corduroy suit by designer Bode.

Grammy-nominated producer Linda Perry also arrived with her one of her signature tall black toppers, custom-made by Los Angeles-based milliner Gladys Tamez Millinery.

And keeping with the anything-goes spirit of the Grammys red carpet, Parliament-Funkadelic's George Clinton stepped out in a metal helmet and mask that shielded his face.