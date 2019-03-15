Janelle Monae’s Stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn Curates Goodwill Collection

Mel B and Tatyana Ali donated clothing with proceeds supporting job training for the homeless.

Goodwill is about to get the Hollywood stylist treatment.

Janelle Monae’s stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn, has curated a collection of clothing from the charity as part of the GOOD x Goodwill SoCal collection, announced Friday.

The first line will include pieces donated by stars Mel B, Carole Radziwill, Tatyana Ali, Sara Haines and Loni Love, with proceeds going to job training for the homeless and military vets through Goodwill.

The partnership was launched by Shilla Kim-Parker, CEO of Thrilling, an online thrift shop that helps the environment, supports small businesses and promotes vintage trends.

Goodwill's curation comes amidst a secondhand craze nationwide, thanks in part to Marie Kondo's Netflix hit Tidying Up. Hollywood insiders have been offloading their used items to Los Angeles spots like The Way We Wore, Julien's Auctions, Decades, Recess, Resurrection and The Room by The Colleagues.

Monae began working with Mandelkorn in 2018 for the Grammy-nominated singer's "PYNK" music video with the infamous pussy pants. Mandelkorn told The Hollywood Reporter at the time, "This [was] the perfect combination of elements to really embody all facets of female existence — strong, bold, powerful, soft, beautiful, edgy, provocative, political and even a bit of masculine/tomboy energy, which many females identify with."

She was previously fashion director at Galore and costume designer for The Crash. This year, Mandelkorn was nominated for best styling by the Hollywood Beauty Awards.