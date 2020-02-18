Ja'net DuBois, 'Good Times' Star, Dies at 74 (Report)

The actress was best known for playing Willona Woods on the iconic '70s TV series.

Ja'net DuBois was found dead on Tuesday, TMZ reports. She was 74.

The actress' family told the outlet that she died in her sleep at her home in Glendale, California, adding that she hadn't recently complained of any ailments and appeared to be in good health.

DuBois was best known for her role on Good Times, playing the Evans family's feisty neighbor Willona Woods on the beloved 1970s TV series. She also was a gifted singer and songwriter, lending her voice to The Jeffersons' iconic theme "Movin' on Up," which she also composed.

DuBois received two Emmys during her lifetime for her voiceover work on The PJs. Her film credits include I'm Gonna Git You Sucka, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle and Tropic Thunder, among others. She also was a Broadway veteran and performed in a number of theater productions, including Golden Boy and A Raisin In the Sun.

TV Land, which has aired reruns of Good Times, tweeted a tribute to the actress on Tuesday afternoon: "TV Land remembers 'Good Times' star Ja'net Dubois. In addition to being the Evans family's lovable neighbor, Willona, Dubois composed and sang 'Movin' on Up' the iconic theme song for 'The Jeffersons.' She was 74 and will be missed."

DuBois is survived by her three children.