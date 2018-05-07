Billboard Music Awards: Janet Jackson to Receive Icon Award

Former recipients of the award include Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Cher.

Janet Jackson has been one of music's leading voices since the '80s, and now the pop legend will be honored with an appropriately prestigious award at this year's Billboard Music Awards. Dick Clark Productions and NBC announced Monday (May 7) that Jackson will be receiving the coveted Icon Award, which recognizes singers' contributions.

Along with receiving the honor, Jackson is also scheduled to deliver a highly anticipated performance, which will be her first on television in nine years. She joins the club of Icon recipients that includes Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Cher.

Kelly Clarkson will be hosting the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which will broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT.

To celebrate her award and forthcoming performance, Billboard has compiled a playlist of some of Jackson's biggest hits. Listen below.

