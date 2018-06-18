Janet Jackson Set to Receive First-Ever Impact Award at 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards

The award is in recognition of Jackson's influence on the world of entertainment and society, across generations of music enthusiasts.

2018 is proving to be a major year for pop icon Janet Jackson.

Fresh off receiving the Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Janet continues to add to her awards cabinet: Radio Disney has announced Monday that Jackson will receive the first-ever Impact Award at the 2018 Radio Disney Awards, airing this Saturday.

The award is in recognition of Jackson's influence on the world of entertainment and society, across generations of music enthusiasts. Also being honored at the show are Carrie Underwood receiving the Hero Award and Kelly Clarkson receiving the Icon Award.

Jackson is currently preparing for her State of the World Tour, beginning July 11 in Austin, Texas, and traveling through the States over the summer.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.