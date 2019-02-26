Janet Jackson Sets Las Vegas Residency

The star will set up at Park Theater at the Park MGM resort beginning May 17.

Janet Jackson is joining the A-list stampede to Las Vegas; the global pop superstar announced her glitter city residency, Metamorphosis, on Tuesday.

"Metamorphosis peels back the layers of the immensely private life of Janet Jackson, sharing her transformation from a young girl with issues of self-esteem to global Icon," reads the description of the show, which will set up at the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort beginning May 17.

The 15-show run is currently slated to go through Aug. 10. "The centerpiece of this all new thought-provoking show, will be Janet herself, captivating you through your senses with electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits and fan favorite deep cuts," the description continues. "The show also features a special 30-year anniversary celebration of her ground-breaking album Rhythm Nation. Fans will follow her path to self-love, empowerment, motherhood and activism, amidst the challenges faced along her personal journey. She encourages her audiences to find their own light within themselves through her Metamorphosis."

Members of Jackson's fan club will have early access to an exclusive presale beginning Wednesday (Feb. 27) at 10 a.m. PT, while the general public on sale will begin Saturday (March 2) at 10 a.m. PT here. Citi card members also will have access to presale beginning Wednesday at 12 p.m. PT until Friday (March 1) at 10 p.m. PT here. Ticket prices start at $79.

Janet Jackson Metamorphosis residency dates:

May: 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 26

July: 24, 26, 27, 31

August: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.