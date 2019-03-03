Janice Freeman, Singer on 13th Season of 'The Voice,' Dies at 33

Miley Cyrus shared her condolences on her Instagram story, sharing a picture of a rainbow with the words, "Thank you @janicefreeman ... for everything. This represents you perfectly."

Janice Freeman, the singer who wowed Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus with her incredible talent on the thirteenth season of The Voice, has died at the age of 33, according to her official Facebook page.

"We are heartbroken to report that Janice Marie Freeman passed away on March 2, 2019 from an extreme case of pneumonia and a blood clot that traveled to her heart. While at home her husband Dion performed CPR until the ambulance arrived. She passed away at a local hospital shortly after," the post reads.

The statement continues, "A survivor and fighter, and a beautiful force in this world, Janice gained notoriety through her success on NBC’s The Voice as a member of Miley Cyrus’s team. Her story inspired fans nationwide, having successfully battled cervical cancer and living her life to the fullest while fighting lupus. Her friends and family greatly appreciate your prayers, call, and texts during this time, and ask that they be given space to remember everything that Janice was to them as they process and mourn her loss. She is survived by her husband Dion, daughter Hannah, her mother Janice, brothers and sisters , and many extended family."

Hudson was wowed by Freeman back in 2017, when she sang a rafter-raising version of Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive" for her blind audition on The Voice.

She shared her condolences for Freeman's family on social media along with fond thoughts of the performer: "the voice of hers we got to hear and the bit of life we got to watch her live was a blessing and inspiration to us all!"

Cyrus also shared her thoughts on her Instagram story, sharing a picture of a rainbow with the words, "Thank you @janicefreeman ... for everything. This represents you perfectly."

TMZ first reported the news.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to representatives of The Voice for comment.

A version of this story first appeared on Billboard.com.