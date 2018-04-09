Janice Min Inks Consulting Gig With NBCUniversal Cable

The Hollywood Reporter's former co-president and chief creative officer will advise E! and other NBCU cable networks.

Janice Min, the former co-president and chief creative officer at The Hollywood Reporter, is branching out beyond publishing.

Min, who edited US Weekly before THR, has signed a consulting deal with NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. The news, announced Monday via an internal memo from E! president Adam Stotsky (read that below), will see Min lend her expertise to E! and NBCUniversal's portfolio of female-skewing cable networks. The deal extends Min's relationship with NBCU Cable after chairman Bonnie Hammer invited the executive to serve as an advisory board member for the group's impact campaign Erase the Hate. Additional details of Min's new consulting role with NBCU Cable were not immediately provided. Stotsky said Min will remain a consultant to THR parent Valence Media, the newly formed parent company of THR-Billboard Media Group, Dick Clark Productions and Media Rights Capital.

Min transitioned from co-president and chief creative officer of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group in February 2017 after leading THR and its music-focused sister publication to new heights.

Here's Stotsky's memo:

Team E!,

In the days ahead some of you may recognize a familiar face among us.

I’m pleased to share that Janice Min, former Co-President and Chief Creative Officer of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group and also former Editor in Chief of Us Weekly, will be lending her expertise to E! and our broader portfolio as part of a consulting gig with NBCU Cable Entertainment. She’ll be doing double-duty, remaining in her capacity with Valence Media, the newly formed parent company of The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group, Dick Clark Productions and MRC.

Anyone working in or around Hollywood is well aware of the impressive impact Janice continues to make on the entertainment industry and in pop culture…the same things we celebrate at E! and the heart of what we do. She also happens to be, as you will quickly discover, great fun to work with.

This is both an exciting and challenging time in our industry and the fact that Janice is available to us as a strategic partner is a tremendous opportunity. E! is a network that’s for women, about women and largely made up of women. Janice grew The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment initiative and Billboard’s Women in Music program. I can think of no one better to collaborate with as we create new initiatives that enhance and move forward our commitment and connection to women. Also, as the former long-time editor of The Hollywood Reporter, where she revitalized the brand and how our industry’s stories are shaped and reported on multiple platforms, even winning an Emmy along the way, she’s a perfect resource and sounding board for E! News.

Janice’s relationship with Cable Entertainment is not a new one. At Bonnie’s invitation, she graciously agreed to serve as an Advisory Board member for our group’s social impact campaign Erase The Hate which was relaunched last fall.

I look forward to our future and introducing Janice to our amazing E! team.

Adam